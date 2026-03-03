ICAI CA May 2026 registration starts at icai.org, check more details here

The online application procedure for the May 2026 Chartered Accountants Examinations will start today, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The online registration procedure will start on March 3, and end on March 16, by 11:59 p.m., according to the schedule that ICAI previously released. Additionally, candidates will have more time to apply until 11:59 p.m. on March 19, although there will be late fee.

ICAI CA May 2026: Important dates

· Online Exam Forms (Foundation, Intermediate, Final) – May 2026

· Start Date: 03 March 2026 (10:00 Hrs IST)

· Deadline for online submission without late fee: 16 March 2026 (23:59 Hrs IST)

· Deadline for online submission with late fee: 19 March 2026 (23:59 Hrs IST).

· Correction Window (Foundation, Intermediate, Final) – May 2026

· Beginning date: 20 March 2026 (10:00 Hrs IST)

· Conclusion date: 22 March 2026 (23:59 Hrs IST).

How to apply for the ICAI CA May 2026 Exam?

· Log on to the ICAI e-services website

· Fill in user ID and password

· Press on sign in

· Go to the examination form for your course

· Enter with relevant details

· Add photo and signature

· Make the payment of the fee and end the process.

More about the ICAI CA May 2026

This time, CA students will be allowed to choose their desired exam location in addition to their zone or city of examination. This year marks the introduction of this clause for the first time. This was announced on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Candidates who are interested may apply at icai.org, the official ICAI website. It is recommended that candidates who intend to take the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final May 2026 exams check their status on the Self Service Portal (SSP) to make sure they are eligible to fill out the exam forms with ease.