Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Exam forms of students of pvt schools being refused in J-K, claim parties

This is "not true" and examination forms are not being rejected, JKBOSE Chairman Parikshat Singh Manhas told PTI

student, studying, education, college, kota

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Srinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 6:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Political parties in Kashmir on Friday alleged that authorities are not accepting class 10 examination forms from students of private schools established on state land, a charge denied by the J-K Board of School Education.
The parties' reaction came after a media report claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) had refused to accept examination forms from students of class 10 enrolled in private schools established on state land.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This is "not true" and examination forms are not being rejected, JKBOSE Chairman Parikshat Singh Manhas told PTI.
"The examination forms are not being rejected. Every student will be allowed to sit in the examination," he said and added that students should concentrate on their studies and not panic. "Every form will be accepted after proper and due process," Manhas said.
Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba on X said, "Deeply troubled by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education's refusal to accept class 10th exam forms from students in private schools established on state land."

"Disregarding a high court stay order raises serious questions about fairness and their motives. It seems intentional to jeopardise the future of countless students," she said.
National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, "The unjust move has sparked concerns and raised questions about the Board's actions which are in defiance of a high court order issued last year in reference to the government directive from the previous year."

The Jammu and Kashmir administration in 2022 had amended the rules under the Education Act, 2002, to provide for fresh guidelines relating to the use of land and building structures by private schools in the Union Territory.
It had ordered that all those private schools which are established on the state land should close the schooling of the enrolled children with immediate effect.
The schools were also asked to issue school leaving certificates to students so that they could be accommodated in government schools subject to their parent's consent.
However, the private school proprietors collectively sought relief from the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court where they secured a stay on the government's order.
Citing the media report, Dar said the JKBOSE's refusal to accept examination forms from students of private schools on state land has put the academic aspirations of thousands into jeopardy.

Also Read

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

MBSE releases Class 10, 12 date sheets on official website, check details

BPSC TRE Phase 2 exam 2023: All you need to know about Bihar paper

EC writes to Centre seeking to vet NCERT social science textbooks: Report

XAT 2024 registration observes record hike in applicant numbers

MBSE releases Class 10, 12 date sheets on official website, check details

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

The government's prompt action is crucial to ensure the academic well-being of these students, he said, urging the LG administration to intervene so that the matter is resolved in the best interests of the students.
Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami also called for revocation of the decision.
The decision of JKBOSE to not accept examination forms from schools erected on state land is a flagrant disregard for the high court's stay order. The decision is bound to put the future of thousands of students on the line. Appealing to @Office_JKBoSE to withdraw the order forthwith, he wrote in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir education Indian education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon