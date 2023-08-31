Jammu-Kashmir elections can take place at any time now: Centre tells SC

Also Read Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23 EC should tell people why no elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted No question of alliance with NDA, INDIA as both are casteist, says Mayawati BJP announces candidates for September 5 Tripura assembly bypolls Over 4 mn voters increased in MP; final roll to be released on Oct 4 MP polls: Tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria to lead Congress poll campaign BJP to take out 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in parts of MP ahead of polls

Article 370 hearing: Centre tells SC polls in J-K can take place at any time, decision depends on Election Commission, state poll panel.Article 370 hearing: Centre tells SC that process of updation of voters' list in J-K is underway, it will take a month or so to complete.Restoration of complete statehood in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will take some time: Centre to SC hearing Article 370 matter.SG tells SC that J-K polls will be held in three stages - first at panchayat level, second municipal and then legislative assembly elections.Elections for Ladakh Hill Development Council, Leh over; polls in Kargil to be held next month: SG to SC hearing Article 370 case.SG tells SC that J-K polls will be held in three stages - first at panchayat level, second municipal and then legislative assembly elections.Elections for Ladakh Hill Development Council, Leh over; polls in Kargil to be held next month: SG to SC hearing Article 370 case.Terror-related incidents in J-K till date have come down by 45.2 % as compared to 2018, infiltration less by 90.2 %: Centre to SC.Sr advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a NC leader, objects to Centre's data on terror-related incidents being taken on record by SC.CJI assures Sibal that Centre's data on terror incidents in J-K will not affect constitution issue of Article 370 being adjudicated by SC.