Jammu-Kashmir elections can take place at any time now: Centre tells SC

Article 370 hearing: Centre tells SC polls in J-K can take place at any time, decision depends on Election Commission, state poll panel.
Article 370 hearing: Centre tells SC that process of updation of voters' list in J-K is underway, it will take a month or so to complete.
Restoration of complete statehood in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will take some time: Centre to SC hearing Article 370 matter.
SG tells SC that J-K polls will be held in three stages - first at panchayat level, second municipal and then legislative assembly elections.
Elections for Ladakh Hill Development Council, Leh over; polls in Kargil to be held next month: SG to SC hearing Article 370 case.
Terror-related incidents in J-K till date have come down by 45.2 % as compared to 2018, infiltration less by 90.2 %: Centre to SC.
Sr advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a NC leader, objects to Centre's data on terror-related incidents being taken on record by SC.
CJI assures Sibal that Centre's data on terror incidents in J-K will not affect constitution issue of Article 370 being adjudicated by SC.
