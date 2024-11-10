Business Standard
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Kerala bypolls: CPI(M) Facebook page hacked, UDF candidate's video posted

Kerala bypolls: CPI(M) Facebook page hacked, UDF candidate's video posted

Initially, the district leadership claimed it was not the official page of the party, but later clarified that the page had been "hacked" to post the video and incite controversy

facebook

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Pathanamthitta (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With crucial bypolls in Kerala, the ruling CPI(M) faced embarrassment on Sunday after its official Facebook page briefly featured a campaign video of opposition UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil, running for the Palakkad Assembly constituency.

Initially, the district leadership claimed it was not the official page of the party, but later clarified that the page had been "hacked" to post the video and incite controversy.

CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary KP Udayabhanu issued a statement saying the party came to know about the video posted following media reports.

"Upon detailed examination, it was found that someone hacked the page, deliberately posted the video to create controversy, took a screenshot, and shared it with the media," Udayabhanu stated.

 

The social media team recovered the page and removed the video promptly. A complaint has been lodged with the cyber police and Facebook authorities.

The BJP alleged the incident as evidence of a "deal" between the LDF and UDF in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls.

Bypolls will be held in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and Chelakkara Assembly segment on November 13, while a by-election will take place in the Palakkad constituency on November 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

CPI (M), CPI (M) logo

ADM suicide case: Kerala government, police action correct, says CPI(M)

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury

Leaders pay last their tribute as mortal remains of Yechury taken to Aiims

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury: Remembering comrade who adapted Marxism to Indian reality

Sitaram Yechury, Sitaram, Yechury

Big blow for secular forces: CPI(M) on Yechury's death, Left pays tribute

Sitaram Yechury, Sitaram, Yechury

'Protector of idea of India': Leaders pay tribute to Sitaram Yechury

Topics : CPI(M) Facebook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon