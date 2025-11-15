Bihar's poll map shows sharp vote share swings amid heavy turnout

The 2025 Bihar election was one of the most anticipated political events in the state’s recent history. Citizens turned out in large numbers, with voter participation reaching an impressive 66.9 per cent. By 7.40pm, results indicated that 131 candidates had been re-elected out of 167 declared winners, while outcomes in 76 constituencies were still pending.

Among the constituencies that witnessed a sharp rise in vote share, Rupauli stood out. The Janata Dal (United) (JDU) secured victory once again, increasing its vote share from 34.5 per cent in 2020 to 55.5 per cent in 2025, a remarkable 20.9 per cent jump.