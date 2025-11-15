Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 12:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar's poll map shows sharp vote share swings amid heavy turnout

JDU dominates with big jumps in vote share while AIMIM suffers sharp declines, even in seats it retained, as Bihar records a strong 66.9% voter turnout

Several constituencies saw a decline in vote share despite re-electing the same party.

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
Listen to This Article

The 2025 Bihar election was one of the most anticipated political events in the state’s recent history. Citizens turned out in large numbers, with voter participation reaching an impressive 66.9 per cent. By 7.40pm, results indicated that 131 candidates had been re-elected out of 167 declared winners, while outcomes in 76 constituencies were still pending. 
Among the constituencies that witnessed a sharp rise in vote share, Rupauli stood out. The Janata Dal (United) (JDU) secured victory once again, increasing its vote share from 34.5 per cent in 2020 to 55.5 per cent in 2025, a remarkable 20.9 per cent jump.
