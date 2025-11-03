Monday, November 03, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Can Bihar's student politics reclaim its lost legacy in 2025 polls?

Can Bihar's student politics reclaim its lost legacy in 2025 polls?

Once the cradle of national leaders like Nitish and Lalu, Bihar's student politics today struggles with irregular polls, migration, and weak institutions. Can it reclaim its past influence?

Bihar protest
premium

Anushka Bhardwaj
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Bihar witnessing 1.4 million first-time voters, and political parties betting on the youth wave this election season, one link remains missing- student leaders.
 
Once a breeding ground for political stalwarts, like Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi, and Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar’s student politics, now, is in a state of apathy, with student union members and ground workers attributing this downfall to irregular polls, student migration, funding crunch, and lack of opportunity, among other reasons.
 
“Student leaders here are largely being used for the crowd-filling exercise,” says Shashi Kumar, Bihar general secretary
Topics : Nitish Kumar Lalu Prasad Yadav Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Assembly Elections Student
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon