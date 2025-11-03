Can Bihar's student politics reclaim its lost legacy in 2025 polls?

With Bihar witnessing 1.4 million first-time voters, and political parties betting on the youth wave this election season, one link remains missing- student leaders.

Once a breeding ground for political stalwarts, like Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi, and Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar’s student politics, now, is in a state of apathy, with student union members and ground workers attributing this downfall to irregular polls, student migration, funding crunch, and lack of opportunity, among other reasons.

“Student leaders here are largely being used for the crowd-filling exercise,” says Shashi Kumar, Bihar general secretary