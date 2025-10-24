Friday, October 24, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will ensure corruption-free Bihar if INDIA bloc comes to power: Tejashwi

The RJD leader also promised that he would present a government that would listen to the people's grievances and ensure affordable medicines and jobs for them

Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday said he will ensure a corruption-free government in the state if the opposition alliance comes to power. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate for Bihar polls, Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday said he will ensure a corruption-free government in the state if the opposition alliance comes to power.

The RJD leader also promised that he would present a government that would listen to the people's grievances and ensure affordable medicines and jobs for them.

"If the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, as a CM, I will ensure there will be no crime. I will present a government that will be corruption-free," he said while talking to reporters in Patna.

The opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly polls, in what is being seen as a last-ditch effort to put an end to squabbles after weeks of intense deliberations and project unity ahead of the elections.

 

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who has been in Patna since Wednesday to resolve differences with the Opposition bloc, also said that Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni and leaders from other sections of society will be deputy CMs if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state, "keeping in mind the complex social structure of Bihar".

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

