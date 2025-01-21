Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / BJP's manifesto 'dangerous', will stop free education in schools: Kejriwal

BJP's manifesto 'dangerous', will stop free education in schools: Kejriwal

Kejriwal accused the BJP of revealing its true intentions in the manifesto and warned voters against supporting the party

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday described the BJP's election manifesto as "dangerous for the country".

He alleged that the party plans to shut free education in government schools and dismantle free health services, including the Mohalla Clinics, if voted to power.

In a press conference, Kejriwal accused the BJP of revealing its "true intentions" in the manifesto and warned voters against supporting the party.

"If the BJP comes to power, they will stop free education, end free health facilities and make it difficult for the poor to survive in Delhi. This is a direct attack on the welfare of the common man," he said.

 

Kejriwal further appealed to people not to vote for the BJP, claiming that their policies would jeopardise the future of the country and adversely impact the lives of Delhi's poor.

"The BJP's Sankalp Patra is a blueprint for closing government schools and Mohalla Clinics, which have been a lifeline for many," he added.

The BJP is yet to respond to the allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Delhiites wants to keep BJP out, won't let Cong split AAP votes: Gopal Rai

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, AAP, election rally, Delhi Assembly Election 2020

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP vs BJP vs Cong- Who promised what? A comparison

MP Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal slams AAP govt over lack of infrastructure, basic amenities

Congress, Congress flag

EWS flats built under JNNURM not yet allotted, BJP, AAP responsible: Cong

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Delhi elections: 719 candidates in fray as nomination withdrawal ends today

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections AAP government BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon