Business Standard
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Kejriwal intensifies outreach, urges 100% women support for AAP in polls

Kejriwal intensifies outreach, urges 100% women support for AAP in polls

The party has fielded Ram Singh Netaji for the Badarpur seat. AAP on Sunday announced its final list of candidates for the remainder of the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. The party, which won 62 seats in the

KEJRIWAL

Kejriwal and other party leaders are taking out padayatras across the city to connect with voters and consolidate support. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has ramped up his outreach, especially to women, ahead of the February 2025 Assembly elections.

During a padayatra in the Badarpur constituency on Monday, Kejriwal cited a survey that he claimed shows 60 per cent of women in Delhi are set to vote for AAP. He urged the remaining 40 per cent to join the fold.

"There must be some shortcoming in my penance that 40 per cent of women are not voting for me. This time, 100 per cent of women must vote for the Aam Aadmi Party," Kejriwal said.

Last week, the former Delhi chief minister announced the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna to give monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women of the city and promised to raise it to Rs 2,100 after the elections.

 

As he highlighted his party's work in the field of education, healthcare, and water supply, Kejriwal blamed the BJP for stalled development in areas like Badarpur, where BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri won the election in 2020.

"Many projects in Badarpur are pending because the BJP MLA refused to work. The BJP knows how to fight but not how to work. I promise to complete these projects when AAP forms the government again," he said.

More From This Section

Delhi Congress, Delhi election

Why no alliance with AAP could be a blessing in disguise for Delhi Congress

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP names Tarun Yadav for Najafgarh seat, earlier held by Kailash Gahlot

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Delhi Polls: Cong releases 1st list, fields Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal writes to EC, urges action on threat of mass vote deletions

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi women to get Rs 2,100 per month if AAP wins elections: Kejriwal

The APP leader said that while sewer pipelines were laid across Delhi, Badarpur remained an exception.

The party has fielded Ram Singh Netaji for the Badarpur seat. AAP on Sunday announced its final list of candidates for the remainder of the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. The party, which won 62 seats in the 2020 election, faces a critical test of its governance model.

Kejriwal and other party leaders are taking out padayatras across the city to connect with voters and consolidate support.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Satyendra Jain

It's our track record we release candidates' list early: Satyendar Jain

PremiumKEJRIWAL

Assembly elections 2025: Two-pronged litmus test for AAP's 'Delhi model'

Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha, Manish Sisodia, Jitender Singh Shunty

AAP unveils final Delhi poll list; Kejriwal criticises BJP for 'no CM face'

Manish Sisodia

People of Delhi trust Kejriwal, they don't need anyone else: Sisodia

Congress, Congress flag

Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit slams AAP's 'Mahila Samman Yojana'

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon