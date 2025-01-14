Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Manish Sisodia raises over Rs 40 lakh through crowdfunding for polls

Manish Sisodia raises over Rs 40 lakh through crowdfunding for polls

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has raised over Rs 17 lakh through crowdfunding for her election campaign from the Kalkaji constituency. Within hours of launching the donation platform

Manish Sisodia

Several other AAP leaders, including Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak, have also launched crowdfunding campaigns. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia Tuesday said that he has raised over Rs 40 lakh through crowdfunding to contest the upcoming assembly polls from the Jangpura seat.

In a social media post, he said that 331 donors contributed amounts ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 500 to his crowdfunding campaign that was launched on December 30.

"To contest the assembly election from Jangpura, I required a maximum of Rs 40 lakh. I am extremely happy that companions from across the country wholeheartedly contributed and supported me.

"With the cooperation of 331 companions, a total of Rs 40 lakh has been raised. The good news is that 50 people from all over the country contributed Rs 100 each, and 36 people contributed Rs 500 each," the incumbent Patparganj MLA said in the post.

 

Assuring people about using the "hard-earned" money honestly, Sisodia pledged to continue working towards advancing the education revolution in Delhi.

Also Read

Alka Lamba, Alka

Alka Lamba files nomination from Kalkaji, declares net worth of Rs 3.41 cr

Congress, Congress flag

Delhi polls: Cong releases list of 15 candidates, replaces Gokalpur nominee

Voter Lists

Delhi polls: BJP alleges irregularities in voter list ahead of voting day

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal claims BJP distributing gold chains, asks people not to sell votes

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Is LJP planning to contest Delhi polls? This is what Chirag Paswan says

"I will use every single penny of your hard-earned money with honesty and hard work to contest the election. And after winning the election, I will work for Jangpura and continue to advance the education revolution in Delhi. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. Long live the education revolution," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has raised over Rs 17 lakh through crowdfunding for her election campaign from the Kalkaji constituency. Within hours of launching the donation platform on January 12, Atishi garnered Rs 17.38 lakh from 335 supporters.

"I am truly overwhelmed by the incredible response to my crowdfunding campaign on day one. Over 335 well-wishers have come forward to contribute Rs 17+ lakh to the #DonateForAtishi campaign.

"This huge success is a reflection of people's unwavering faith in the Aam Aadmi Party's clean, honest, and transformative politics. Do keep the momentum going by spreading the word," she wrote on social media.

Several other AAP leaders, including Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak, have also launched crowdfunding campaigns, appealing for financial support from the public to contest the election scheduled for February 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BJP, BJP supporter

Delhi election 2025: Complete list of BJP candidates & their constituencies

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi Assembly polls: CM Atishi files her nomination from Kalkaji seat

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Atishi faces FIR for model code violation ahead of elections

'No difference between Kejriwal, Modi. Both make false promises': Rahul Gandhi

'No difference between Kejriwal, Modi. Both make false promises': Rahul Gandhi

Parvesh Verma

Police to probe AAP's claims against Parvesh Verma, says election official

Topics : Manish Sisodia Delhi Assembly Elections AAP crowdfunding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon