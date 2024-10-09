Business Standard
Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Congress' 'Haryana results unacceptable' comment 'unheard' in democracy: EC

Congress' 'Haryana results unacceptable' comment 'unheard' in democracy: EC

EC said such remarks by party leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera move towards "an undemocratic rejection of the will of the people"

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI has agreed to meet the delegation today at 6 PM.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Wednesday dubbed the 'Haryana results unacceptable' statement of senior Congress leaders as "unheard in the rich democratic heritage" of the country and far from a legitimate part of free speech.

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the EC said such remarks by party leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera move towards "an undemocratic rejection of the will of the people" expressed in accordance with the statutory and regulatory electoral framework.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Commission said it has also noted the statements of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, terming the Haryana results as "unexpected" and that the party proposes to analyse the same and approach the EC with its complaints.

 

The EC said it has received a request seeking a meeting time for a 12-member official INC delegation, including those who made the "results unacceptable" statement.

"Proceeding on a fair assumption that the statement of the party president is the formal party position on the electoral outcome, the ECI has agreed to meet the delegation today at 6 PM ...," the letter to Kharge said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Haryana elections: All 3 Independent MLAs set to extend support to BJP

BJP Congress, political party, congress

BJP mocks Congress by sending 1kg jalebi to Rahul Gandhi's home via Swiggy

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE news: Cabinet gives nod to development of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

Kumari Selja, Selja

Why didn't they let me campaign actively: Selja on Haryana poll debacle

AAP, Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP to contest Delhi polls alone following Congress loss in Haryana

Topics : Haryana election Haryana Election Commissioners

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon