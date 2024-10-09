Business Standard
Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Haryana poll verdict: Region-wise results & how BJP overcame caste barriers

Haryana poll verdict: Region-wise results & how BJP overcame caste barriers

The argument that Jat vs non-Jat was a dominant factor in elections doesn't hold ground when one looks at the caste arithmetics of the Haryana poll verdict

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nayab Singh

BJP has scripted history in Haryana by winning the elections with a clear mandate after completing two full terms. (Photo: PTI)

Kshitiz Bhardwaj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Defying the predictions of almost all exit polls, BJP has scripted history in Haryana by winning the elections with a clear mandate after completing two full terms. The party won 48 seats, breaking its own record of 47 seats in 2014, and 40 in 2019.

The region-wise breakup of the results presents a better picture of how the BJP, through its precise election management, social engineering and poll rhetoric, won a clear mandate in the agrarian state.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Political analysts divide Haryana into different belts to study electoral behaviour. It is said that caste arithmetic, rural-urban divide and some historical, geographical factors also shape the voting pattern of each region.
 

GT Road belt: It includes six districts of Haryana that touch the highway from Delhi to Chandigarh: Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Karnal, and Ambala. The region comprises 23 Assembly seats, and is considered a BJP stronghold. It has increased its seats from 12 in 2019 to 14 in 2024, but still short of 21 in 2014. The region also includes the prestigious Ladwa seat, from where CM Nayab Singh Saini has won handsomely (margin of 16,054 votes).

Bagar/Bagad belt: The name of the belt is derived from the ‘Bagri/Bagdi’ dialect, which is often spoken in the region touching parts of Rajasthan and Punjab. There are 21 Assembly seats in five districts in this segment, including Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri. The region, dominated by Jat voters, had once been the bastion of three Lals of Haryana – Devi Lal, Bansi Lal and Bhajan Lal. BJP has repeated its performance by winning eight seats in the region.

Deshwal belt: It includes 14 Assembly seats in three districts – Rohtak, Sonipat and Jhajjar. The region, with a majority of Jat voters, is seen as a stronghold of Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Here BJP has improved its tally from two to four seats this time.

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Haryana Cong chief, Assembly speaker among key losers in state elections

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Haryana Assembly polls: Uchana Kalan sees lowest margin of 32 votes

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

Once dubbed 'political lightweight', Saini shows heft as BJP wins Haryana

Haryana polls updates: BJP has laid road for infrastructural development in Haryana, says PM Modi

Haryana polls updates: BJP has laid road for infrastructural development in Haryana, says PM Modi

Dushyant Chautala,Chautala,Dushyant

Haryana polls: Major setback for Chautala clan; Abhay Singh, Dushyant lose


Ahirwal belt: This region is dominated by Ahir (Yadav) voters comprise 11 Assembly seats of three districts - Rewari, Mahendragarh and Gurugram. In recent times this region has stood behind the BJP like a rockwall, where the party won 10 seats this time.

Bangar belt: Nine Assembly seats of two districts - Kaithal and Jind, lie in this region. The majority of the occupation here is farming, because of the high groundwater level. BJP has improved its tally to 5 this time, from 3 in 2019 and 2 in 2014.

Brij belt: Here the Brij dialect is dominant. Nine Assembly seats of two districts connected with Uttar Pradesh - Palwal and Faridabad come in this region. This segment comprises a large number of Gurjar voters. BJP has replicated its performance of 2019, by winning seven seats this time too.

Mewat belt: With a 70 per cent population of Muslims, this region has keys to three Assembly seats. BJP like in 2014 and 2019 has drawn a blank from here.

(Note: Seats mentioned in the above belts may not match with the seat distribution in Lok Sabha. For example, in the Bhiwani Mahendragarh Lok Sabha, some Assembly constituencies come in Bagar/ Bagad belt, others in Ahirwal belt.)

Was Jat, non-Jat a factor?

There were 14 Assembly seats where both the BJP and Congress had fielded Jat candidates- Kalayat, Panipat Rural, Narnaund, Garhi-Sanpla-Kiloi, Loharu, Bhadra, Dadri, Tosham, Meham, Rai, Baroda, Tohana, Nalwa and Beri.

Out of these 14, BJP won six seats, and lost one seat, Loharu, by a margin of only 792 votes.

Other than this, there were 15 seats where a Jat was pitched against the non-Jat of others, between the BJP and Congress. Here, the Congress, in alliance with CPI(M) won seven seats, while BJP bagged six seats.

And as experts point out the BJP this time has won 22 new seats. Seven of these lie in Jat-dominated Bagar/Bagad and Deshwal belt. So the argument that Jat vs non-Jat was a dominant factor in elections doesn’t hold ground when one looks at the caste arithmetic of Haryana poll verdict.

 

Also Read

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Haryana: Uchana Kalan sees lowest vote margin, gap of 98K votes in Jhirka

BJP Flag, BJP

Haryana polls: From BJP's single-digit struggles to 48 seat win hattrick

LIVE news: PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 7,600 cr in Maharashtra

LIVE news: PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 7,600 cr in Maharashtra

PM modi

Election results 2024: Historic Haryana hattrick for BJP; NC-Cong take J&K

PremiumPM modi

Victory, defeat and vindication: Twin poll verdicts a huge positive for BJP

Topics : Haryana election Haryana Assembly elections Jats Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon