Haryana polls: BJP holds meeting led by Nadda to discuss candidates' list

Contemplation has been going on in the BJP regarding the names of candidates. (Photo: PTI)

A meeting was called in the national capital under the chairmanship of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to discuss the list of candidates in depth for the Haryana Assembly elections. During the meeting held at the BJP HQ Extension office on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with several veteran leaders of Haryana were present. However, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini was not present at the meeting. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The meeting regarding the Haryana Assembly elections lasted for about 3:30 hours, the party sources said. Contemplation has been going on in the BJP regarding the names of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections.

After the conclusion of the launch program of the party's National Membership Campaign, several other important leaders including Haryana State Election In-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Haryana State Election Co-In-Charge and former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb, Haryana State President Mohan Lal Badauli, Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister and MP from Haryana Rao Indrajit Singh, Satish Punia and Surendra Nagar were present in the meeting.

The first list of the candidates will be released soon by BJP.



Earlier, in a meeting held on August 29 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the chairmanship of BJP National President JP Nadda, names of more than 50 candidates from Haryana were approved.

However, it is being said that due to the rapidly changing political conditions in Haryana and the continuous joining of members in the party, the party has to reconsider many of these seats.

Voting is to be held in Haryana on October 5 and the last date for nomination to contest elections in the state is September 12.

Along with Haryana, the counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on October 8.