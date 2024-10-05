People have been waiting for this day to bring Cong govt in Haryana: Selja

Business Standard
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Saturday said people of Haryana have been waiting for the assembly election to change the current dispensation in the state and bring her party to power.

She was speaking to reporters after casting her vote in Hisar district. Polling began for all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana on Saturday morning.

"We have seen this inclination in people even before the Lok Sabha polls, they have been waiting for this day to change the rule and elect a Congress government," Selja said here.

The Congress MP from Sirsa also appealed to voters to exercise their franchise to decide their future in Haryana.

 

Asked if she would become the chief minister should the Congress win, Selja said it was for the party high command to decide. "After the result comes, the party high command will decide."

Replying to another question, Selja said she did not need to talk about her seniority and that it was evident and everybody knew.

She also asserted that the Congress would form the government in the state. "People have made up their minds that the Congress will form the next government," Selja said.

On alleged infighting within the Haryana Congress unit, she asked the BJP to set its house in order as she alleged that the ruling party's leaders have been fighting with each other for the last 10 years.

On BJP leader Ashok Tanwar joining the Congress, Selja said people come and go during elections.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana election Congress Haryana

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

