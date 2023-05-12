close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Votes are in: It's win-win for the rich in Karnataka assembly elections

The wealth disparity between those who get elected and the rest is widening

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
Photo: Shutterstock
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In an interview leading up to his last election in 2004, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee rued the role of money power. “Jantantra, dhantantra mein badal rahan hain,” he said (democracy is being replaced by rule of the rich).
Karnataka, which voted in assembly elections on May 10, bears out what Vajpayee said. The wealth of the average winner in Karnataka assembly elections has been rising over time, shows an analysis of data from the Delhi-based Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
The median winner had total assets worth Rs 1.5 crore in 2008. It rose to Rs 9.7 crore by 2018. The median winner’s assets were worth eight times more that of the median candidate in 2008. The disparity had widened to 29 times by 2018 as seen in chart 1 (click image for interactive chart).
Or

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

LIVE: Minister Nasar dropped, TRP Raja inducted in TN Cabinet Reshuffle

Stage set for counting of votes in Karnataka Assembly poll tomorrow

Karnataka polls: Congress asks 'leading' candidates to reach Bengaluru

EC rejects charge that EVMs used in K'taka were deployed in South Africa

Karnataka CM rejects exit poll results giving Congress edge over BJP

Karnataka Assembly Elections: Exit polls give Congress the edge over BJP

Topics : Karnataka polls Karnataka Assembly elections Karnataka elections indian politics Election

First Published: May 12 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Votes are in: It's win-win for the rich in Karnataka assembly elections

Photo: Shutterstock
1 min read

Stage set for counting of votes in Karnataka Assembly poll tomorrow

Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read

Karnataka polls: Congress asks 'leading' candidates to reach Bengaluru

Congress
2 min read

EC rejects charge that EVMs used in K'taka were deployed in South Africa

Election Commission
2 min read

Assembly Elections 2023: Will get absolute majority, says Karnataka CM

Bommai
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read

WhatsApp users in India flooded with spam calls, platform responds

Whatsapp
3 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

stocks
6 min read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon