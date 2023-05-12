Votes are in: It's win-win for the rich in Karnataka assembly elections

In an interview leading up to his last election in 2004, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee rued the role of money power. “Jantantra, dhantantra mein badal rahan hain,” he said (democracy is being replaced by rule of the rich).
Karnataka, which voted in assembly elections on May 10, bears out what Vajpayee said. The wealth of the average winner in Karnataka assembly elections has been rising over time, shows an analysis of data from the Delhi-based Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
The median winner had total assets worth Rs 1.5 crore in 2008. It rose to Rs 9.7 crore by 2018. The median winner’s assets were worth eight times more that of the median candidate in 2008. The disparity had widened to 29 times by 2018 as seen in chart 1 (click image for interactive chart).
Or