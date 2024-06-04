BJP leading in all 5 seats of Uttarakhand; trend continuing since 2014

The BJP has been sweeping Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand since 2014. (Representational photo)

The BJP was leading in all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand, according to news channels.

The Election Commission is yet to give the initial trends but according to the news channels former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is leading in Haridwar, Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah in Tehri Garhwal, Anil Baluni in Garhwal (Pauri), Ajay Bhatt in Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar and Ajay Tamta in Almora.

Counting for the five seats in the state began at 8 am.

The BJP has been sweeping all the five seats in the state since 2014.