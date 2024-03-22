Sensex (    %)
                             
Company that's biggest electoral bond donor funded 10 state-level parties

Future Gaming and Hotel Services spread its bets across national and regional players

Election Commission of India, ECI
New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Electoral bonds purchased by Future Gaming and Hotel Services match the identification numbers of donations received by at least 13 political parties in India. The company last week emerged as the leading contributor of electoral bonds, which were used to fund parties anonymously and were scrapped by the Supreme Court.

These include three national parties and 10 state-level entities. Future Gaming purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore. The identification numbers of its bonds match against the identification numbers of the bonds received by political parties.

It donated to the BJP in 2019, when national elections were held, and in 2021, 2022,

Topics : Electoral Bond Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections Political funding Political funding in India BJP Indian National Congress

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

