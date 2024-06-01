Business Standard
EC provides central forces to states post-counting day to prevent violence

The counting of votes in assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will take place on June 2.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Acting tough on post-poll violence, the Election Commission has provided central forces to various states beyond the June 4 counting day to prevent any incidents based on the assessment provided by them as well as central observers, sources said on Saturday.
Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have been provided with security forces for 15 days after the counting day.
 
Similarly, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have been provided security forces till two days after the counting day, the sources said.
Along with Lok Sabha elections, assembly polls were also held in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Election Commission voting

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

