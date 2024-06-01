Chhattisgarh Exit Poll 2024: Five polls predict clean-sweep for BJP-led NDA

According to five exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to repeat its success in Chhattisgarh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2019, the BJP secured nine out of 10 seats in Chhattisgarh, while the Congress secured two seats. However, exit polls see 10-11 seats going to the BJP this time around. Congress may be reduced to one seat or less in the state.

What do exit polls predict for Chhattisgarh?

News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll placed 59 per cent of the vote share to BJP, predicting victory for the saffron party in all 11 seats. News18 Mega Exit Poll also foresees BJP securing 9-11 seats but with 52 per cent of the vote share. News-18 predicts 43 per cent of the vote share going to Congress and 5 per cent to others.

India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in Chhattisgarh, with the party projected to win 10 to 11 seats in the state. The poll also sees BJP's vote share increasing 6 percentage points to 56 per cent, while INDIA bloc's vote share is expected to drop 4 percentage points to 37 per cent.

Chhattisgarh voted in three phases for 11 Lok Sabha seats between April 19 and May 7. BJP secured nine seats in 2019 and 1o in 2014. Congress had secured one seat in 2014 and improved its status to two in the subsequent Lok Sabha elections.

Times Now-ETG predicts a repeat of the 2014 elections, placing one seat with Congress and 10 with the BJP.