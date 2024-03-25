Sensex (    %)
                             
Lok Sabha elections: Fracas between DMK, AIADMK over filing nominations

Meanwhile, BJP candidate for the seat Paul Kanakaraj alleged he was not allowed inside the office when he came to submit his nomination papers

Representative image | Several candidates filed their nominations today including PMK's Sowmya Anbumani (Dharmapuri), AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran (Coimbatore) and DMK's K E Prakash (Erode).

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

A noisy argument broke out between the office bearers of the AIADMK and DMK here on Monday when both sides demanded that the election officer accept the nomination of their candidate first.
The quarrel unfolded in front of the returning officer for the Chennai North constituency when Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar urged the official to accept their party's nomination first.
'Royapuram' Mano and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy are the nominees of the AIADMK and DMK respectively in Chennai North constituency.
In Virudhunagar constituency, DMDK's Vijaya Prabhakaran and BJP's Radhika Sarathkumar filed their papers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

