Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi declares assets worth over Rs 20 crore

Gandhi has declared movable assets to the tune of Rs 9,24,59,264, including shares worth Rs 3,81,33,572, a bank balance of Rs 26,25,157 and gold bonds of Rs 15,21,740

Rae Bareli: Congress leader and candidate from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi files his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections, in Rae Bareli, Friday, May 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Rae Bareli (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat on Friday, declared assets of over Rs 20 crore in his papers.
Gandhi has declared movable assets to the tune of Rs 9,24,59,264, including shares worth Rs 3,81,33,572, a bank balance of Rs 26,25,157 and gold bonds of Rs 15,21,740.
The former Congress president has declared immovable assets with a current market price of Rs 11,15,02,598. These include self-acquired immovable assets currently worth Rs 9,04,89,000 and Rs 2,10,13,598 worth of inherited assets.
Gandhi has claimed that he has Rs 55,000 cash in hand and a liability of Rs 49,79,184.
His annual income in the last financial year (2022-23) was Rs 1,02,78,680, as per the nomination papers.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

