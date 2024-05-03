Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Khatik's daughter held by police on bribery charges

The daughter of a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh was arrested for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe from a businessman, a Lokayukta official said on Friday.

Amangang Nagar Parishad president Sarika Khatik (40), who is the daughter of BJP's Hatta MLA Uma Khatik, was held on Thursday, Sagar-based Lokayukta Inspector Roshani Jain told PTI.



"One Raghvendra Raj Modi lodged a complaint with us on April 29 stating Sarika Khatik had demanded Rs 40,000 from him to clear his bill of more than Rs 1,30,000. The next day he provided us with a recording to back his claim. We arrested her while she took Rs 30,000 during a trap on Thursday at her office in the Nagar Parishad," Jain said.



She was charged under Prevention of Corruption Act and released on bail on the spot, the Lokayukta inspector added. In a video, the complainant Modi alleged the accused was seeking commission to clear his bills ever since she became president of the rural civic body.



"Initially, she demanded a commission of Rs 5,000, which I paid. Eventually she started demanding 10,000 per month, which I was unable to pay. Of the Rs 40,000 bribe she had sought, I had paid Rs 10,000 two days ago," he claimed.



However, Khatik told PTI she had fallen prey to a political conspiracy, though she did not name the persons who were trying to frame her.



"For one and a half years, they have been after me. These people have orchestrated protests against me. The complainant had kept the money (Rs 30,000) on my table saying he was going to the city and would collect it later," she claimed.