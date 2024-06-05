Business Standard
LS election results: Vote shares of both BJP, Congress increase in Assam

The overall vote share of the NDA, which won 11 seats in Assam, however, registered a marginal dip of 0.45%

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The vote shares of both the BJP and Congress have increased by over one per cent in the Lok Sabha elections in Assam, according to EC statistics.
The vote share of the saffron party, which bagged nine of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, increased by 1.02 per cent from 36.41 per cent in 2019 to 37.43 per cent in 2024, while that of Congress, which secured three constituencies, rose by 1.69 per cent from 35.79 per cent in the previous elections to 37.48 per cent this time.
The overall vote share of the NDA, which won 11 seats in Assam, however, registered a marginal dip of 0.45 per cent.
The vote share of NDA ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which managed to win a Lok Sabha seat after 10 years, declined to 6.46 per cent in 2024 from 8.31 per cent in 2019.
The NDA's other constituent in Assam, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), opened its account in the Lok Sabha by winning Kokrajhar seat, garnering 2.43 per cent vote share in the state.
The AIUDF suffered the biggest loss with its president Badruddin Ajmal losing from Dhubri, which he had represented for three successive terms, by a huge margin of over 10 lakh votes and its vote share declined to 3.13 per cent from 7.87 per cent.
The AIUDF had contested the three seats of Dhubri, Nagaon and Karimganj, finishing second in one and third in the remaining two.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested Dibrugarh and Sonitpur constituencies, finishing third in both and garnering a vote share of 0.85 per cent.
The Trinamool Congress contested three seats and got a vote share of 0.37 per cent while the Left parties, CPI and CPI (M), contesting one seat each, got a combined vote share of 0.58 per cent.
The vote share of Independent candidates was 6.22 per cent while NOTA accounted for 1.19 per cent of the total vote share.
Elections to the 14 parliamentary seats were held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7, with 81.56 per cent of the total 2.45 crore electorate exercising franchise.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

