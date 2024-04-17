LS polls: Slowing exports, labour crunch pinch textile hub Tiruppur

The banks of the sacred river Noyyal in and around Kodumanal, 26 km east of India's knitwear capital Tiruppur, appeared dry, seeking even one drop of water from the sky. The trees in Erode forest division land were off-colored and yellowish.

But beneath the land cover is the remnants of a sprawling ancient civilization and the testimony of Tamil pride in its two-millennium-old trade links with Rome and the rest of the world.

Nearby Tiruppur contributes 55 percent of India's current textile exports, and Kodumanal, once an industrial-cum-trade center, represents its glorious past. Historians believe that the story of Kodumanal's