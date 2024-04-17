Business Standard
LS polls: Slowing exports, labour crunch pinch textile hub Tiruppur

When Business Standard reached Tiruppur, the city appeared to be least active compared to last year. A major reason is the decline seen in knitwear exports during the last financial year

Khaderpet, the largest wholesale market in Tiruppur (Photo: Shine Jacob)
Premium

Shine Jacob Tiruppur/Kodumanal
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 10:22 PM IST
The banks of the sacred river Noyyal in and around Kodumanal, 26 km east of India's knitwear capital Tiruppur, appeared dry, seeking even one drop of water from the sky. The trees in Erode forest division land were off-colored and yellowish.

But beneath the land cover is the remnants of a sprawling ancient civilization and the testimony of Tamil pride in its two-millennium-old trade links with Rome and the rest of the world.

Nearby Tiruppur contributes 55 percent of India's current textile exports, and Kodumanal, once an industrial-cum-trade center, represents its glorious past. Historians believe that the story of Kodumanal's
First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

