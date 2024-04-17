Only PM Modi can ensure strong Bharat; Oppn lacks coordination: Fadnavis

PM Narendra Modi during the release of BJP's election manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Lok Sabha polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be elected for a third term for a strong and prosperous Bharat, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday as he targeted the opposition over the alleged lack of coordination with the analogy of a train.

Addressing a poll rally, the senior BJP leader said the people have only two choices in this election- either to elect Modi for development or the alliance led by Rahul Gandhi.

"Modiji is the power engine of our Mahayuti alliance. There is ample space for people to board this 'Vikas ki train' of Modiji with coaches of Shiv Sena, NCP, RPI and others. Other alliance doesn't have any coaches and all (constituents) claim themselves to be engines but they lack coordination," he said.

He said it is up to the people to elect the right government and give a third term to Modi for a strong and prosperous Bharat.

The Bhandara-Gondiya constituency goes to poll in the first phase on April 19.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP Sunil Mendhe from this constituency.

"Modiji is working on the agenda of the welfare of the poor, keeping in mind the interest of all sections of the society. He has dreamt of women's empowerment and there will be 33 per cent representation for women in the state assembly and also in parliament after 2026. The Modi cabinet works on the principle of social justice," Fadnavis added.