PM Modi runs govt for billionaires, Patnaik for select few: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing an election rally in Cuttack's Salepur, Gandhi claimed that though the BJD and BJP were fighting the electoral battle against each other, in reality, they were working together.

File Image: Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India Cuttack
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that while PM Narendra Modi runs a government for billionaires from Delhi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik leads a dispensation that works for "select people" in Odisha.
Addressing an election rally in Cuttack's Salepur, Gandhi claimed that though the BJD and BJP were fighting the electoral battle against each other, in reality, they were working together.
"Call it a partnership or marriage, both BJD and BJP are together," he claimed.
Taking a dig at Patnaik, Gandhi said that though he was the chief minister, the BJD government in the state was being run by his aide VK Pandian.
In an apparent reference to PM Modi, Gandhi said, "Uncle-ji and Naveen-babu have given Odisha PAANN, meaning Pandian, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik. They have looted your wealth.

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

