Big blow to opposition, several Samajwadi Party leaders join BJP in Lucknow

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Jai Choubey and several other leaders including Balram Yadav, and Jagat Jaiswal joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Representational Image: BJP

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

In a setback to the opposition amid Lok Sabha polls, several Samajwadi Party leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Lucknow on Sunday.
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Jai Choubey and several other leaders including Balram Yadav, and Jagat Jaiswal joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.
"Former MLA and several district presidents have joined our party today. Welcome, and congratulations to all of you. Those working at the block level are also coming along with them, they have a big responsibility in their hands," Pathak said.
"You all have decided to join the BJP... Under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP has reached to masses. Under PM Modi's guidance, we have taken a resolution of 'Viksit Bharat' and I hope you all will contribute to it," Deputy CM Pathak added.
Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, is voting in all seven phases.
Voting for phase one was held on April 19 in eight parliamentary constituencies and phase two polling for eight other constituencies was concluded on April 26.
Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, and Bulandshahr voted in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26.
Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13 and in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively.
The votes will be counted on June 4.

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

