UN Chief congratulates India for engaging in massive democratic exercise

The BJP, whose candidates had contested in the name of Modi, won or was ahead in 240 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the 543-member Lok Sabha. | Photo: Subhayan Chakraborty

United N Secretary General Antonio Guterres has congratulated the people of India for engaging in the "massive exercise of democracy", his spokesperson said on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the government for the third successive term following results of the 2024 general elections in the world's largest democracy.

"We can't officially comment until all the voting, all the counting has been done. But we understand that the counting is still taking place. We hope to have a much more official statement once everything has been said and done, Florencia Soto Nio, Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing in response to a question on the results of the Indian elections.

"We of course want to congratulate the people of India for engaging in this massive exercise of democracy as they are the largest democratic elections in the world, she said.

The BJP, whose candidates had contested in the name of Modi, won or was ahead in 240 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

BJP's key allies TDP and JD(U) were leading or winning 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar respectively. With the support of its other allies, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was on course to reach the 272-majority mark.