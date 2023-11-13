Assets of 192 re-contesting MLAs in MP rose 50% last 5 years: ADR

With Madhya Pradesh set to go to the polls on November 17, an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms shows out of the 230 re-contesting legislators, the average assets of 192 MLAs increased by nearly 50 per cent. The assets of the MLAs grew Rs 5.9 crore in the last five years, increasing from Rs 11.91 crore to Rs 17.81 crore, from 2018 to 2023.