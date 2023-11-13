Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Assets of 192 re-contesting MLAs in MP rose 50% last 5 years: ADR

The assets of the MLAs grew Rs 5.9 crore in the last five years, increasing from Rs 11.91 crore to Rs 17.81 crore, from 2018 to 2023

Shivraj, mp, mp election

Archis Mohan
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With Madhya Pradesh set to go to the polls on November 17, an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms shows out of the 230 re-contesting legislators, the average assets of 192 MLAs increased by nearly 50 per cent. The assets of the MLAs grew Rs 5.9 crore in the last five years, increasing from Rs 11.91 crore to Rs 17.81 crore, from 2018 to 2023.

chart
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

If people are threatened to vote, then Mama's bulldozer is ready: Shivraj

Amit Shah criticises Congress, INDIA bloc, promises development for MP

PM doesn't say a word about caste census: Rahul reiterates 'vow' in MP

Digvijaya accuses BJP of stealing Congress' manifesto for MP assembly polls

BJP goes easy on age, turns to warhorses to retain power in Madhya Pradesh

Vindhyachal tribes have spoken in Madhya Pradesh's political wilderness

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Shivraj Shingh Chauhan Politics in India indian politics

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon