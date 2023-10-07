Cong did nothing for backward classes in 70 yrs, opposed quota: Scindia

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has hit out at the Congress, accusing it of not doing anything for backward classes during the 70 years of its rule, and alleged that it also opposed reservation for people from this community.

The Civil Aviation Minister made the allegation while talking to reporters in Gwalior on Friday.

His remark comes in the wake of the 'Jitni abaadi, utna haq" (rights proportionate to the population) pitch made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following the Bihar government's caste survey report, which revealed that the Extremely Backward Classes and the Other Backward Classes constitute 63 per cent of the state's population. Replying to a question about Bihar's caste survey and the Congress's reaction to it, Scindia said, "This party (Congress) did not do anything for the backward classes in 70 years." "When the report of a commission (on backward classes) was submitted during the tenure of prime minister Morarji Desai, the Congress opposed it. When the government led by V P Singh implemented reservation for backward classes, the Congress opposed that as well," Scindia said. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward classes, and 60 per cent members in his cabinet belong to these communities, he added. It is the government led by PM Modi that gave 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs, he said.

"The Congress is trying to rake up a new issue at the time of elections, but it never did anything for these communities during its long rule," Scindia, who was earlier with the grand old party but joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020, said.

The Union minister, expressed confidence that the BJP would form a government in Madhya Pradesh after the assembly elections due to be held soon.

