Priyanka Gandhi to address public rally in poll-bound MP's Dhar today

This would be Priyanka's third visit to the poll-bound state after she visited Jabalpur and Gwalior where she addressed public rallies

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, marking her third visit to the state in recent months.

The Congress leader is set to address a public rally at Mohankheda in Dhar district. On Wednesday, All India Congress Committee spokesman Surendra Rajput informed reporters in Bhopal that both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath will speak at the gathering in Mohankheda after visiting the Jain shrine located there.

In addition to the public address, she will participate in various events, including a welcome programme organised by the trustees of the Jain temple.

Before taking the stage at approximately 12:20 pm, the Congress general secretary will unveil the statue of tribal icon Tantya Mama.

Earlier, she had spoken at gatherings in Jabalpur and Gwalior. Rajput added that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is concerned after witnessing the large crowds and public support during her rallies.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are set for November this year.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party, securing 114 seats, whereas the BJP garnered 109 seats. However, in 2020, the Congress government lost its majority following the resignations of some Members of the Legislative Assembly, which enabled the BJP to establish a government in the state. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was subsequently reinstated as the chief minister.

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Congress Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Election news Elections in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

