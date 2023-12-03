Sensex (0.74%)
MP polls: Amid BJP landslide, Kamal Nath retains home turf Chhindwara

Since 1980, Nath has won the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat a record nine times

Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh election

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath maintained his several decade-old stranglehold on Chhindwara even as the Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in the state with an emphatic win.
Nath defeated the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu by 36,594 votes. In the 2018 polls, Nath's victory margin against Sahu was 25,837 votes.
Since 1980, Nath has won the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat a record nine times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Congress

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

