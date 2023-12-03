Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

7-term MLA, MP LoP Govind Singh loses from Lahar seat in MP's Bhind

A close associate of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, the LoP polled 62,950 votes, while BJP's Sharma emerged as the winner with 75,347 votes

BJP, Congress

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh leader of opposition Govind Singh lost from the Lahar seat in the Bhind district by 12,397 votes against BJP's Ambrish Sharma.
Singh, a Congress leader since 1993, had won from Lahar seven times in a row.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A close associate of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, the LoP polled 62,950 votes, while BJP's Sharma emerged as the winner with 75,347 votes.
Of the 230 seats in the state, the BJP has so far won 129 and is leading in 35 constituencies, according to the latest data shared by the Election Commission. The Congress won 38 seats and is ahead in 27, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

K'taka CET, NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 released

AP PGECET Second Phase Seat Allotment Result to be out today, details here

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Rajasthan Assembly polls result: Congress leading on 4 seats, BJP on one

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Result: Round 1 seat allotment list out today

Madhya Pradesh Assembly results 2023: Saffron wave led by CM Chouhan sweeps

SP blames Kamal Nath's 'Akhilesh-Vakhilesh' comment for Cong rout in MP

MP: Congress' Muslim candidates win from Bhopal's Central and North seats

Shivraj's 'Ladli Behna Yojana' becomes a game-changer for BJP in MP polls

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results 2023: Here's how leaders reacted

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Congress BJP

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Australia 5th T20 LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon