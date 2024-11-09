Business Standard
PM Modi using 'divisive language', Maharashtra will not tolerate it: Patole

The PM, who addressed rallies in Dhule and Nashik on Friday and in Akola and Nanded during the day, accused the Congress of working against the unity of Dalits, tribals and backward classes

Nana Patole

Patole also slammed Union home minister Amit Shah for "historical misrepresentation" by linking saint Ramdas to Chhatrapati Shivaji. | File Photo: X@NANA_PATOLE

Press Trust of India Jalna
Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using "divisive language" during his campaign speeches for the Maharashtra polls.

The PM, who addressed rallies in Dhule and Nashik on Friday and in Akola and Nanded during the day, accused the Congress of working against the unity of Dalits, tribals and backward classes in a bid to regain power and asked people to follow the mantra of "ek hai to safe hai" (safety in unity). Hitting back, Patole said Maharashtra is a state that celebrates the legacy of social reformers like Mahatma Phule and legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.  "Slogans like 'ek hai to safe hai' fosters divisions among people rather than addressing their issues. Maharashtra will not tolerate such divisive language. The PM should offer solutions to farmers in distress instead," Patole said.  He was addressing a rally in support of Congress' Jalna candidate Kailash Gorantyal. Speaking in Akola, the PM said the Congress' game plan is to pit castes and communities against each other and not allow Dalits and backward groups to unite, but the people of Haryana (where BJP won for third time in a row) foiled this conspiracy by following the Ek hai to safe hai' (we are safe if we are united) mantra.  "The Congress wants the OBCs, Adivasis and Dalits to fight as a split in their votes will get it back to power. This is the chaal and charitra (guile and character) of the Congress. In riots in Haryana, Dalits were killed and the Congress stood by the perpetrators," the PM said.  Patole also slammed Union home minister Amit Shah for "historical misrepresentation" by linking saint Ramdas to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja and claimed such statements confuse the people of the state. The Congress leader said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were misleading citizens with schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana, while industries were shifting from Maharashtra to Gujarat. Maharashtra polls will be held on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23.

 

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

