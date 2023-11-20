Sensex (-0.35%)
Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: 88% BJP, 84% Congress candidates crorepatis

Rajasthan state Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Rajasthan elections 2023 here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
BJP, Congress

With the Rajasthan state Assembly elections round the corner,  Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveals that around 88 per cent, or 176 out of 200, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates contesting the Rajasthan Assembly elections are crorepatis, according to an analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of all 1,875 candidates. Congress had 84 per cent, or 167, crorepati candidates, while AAP’s count stood at 34 per cent, or 29 candidates. Meanwhile, 31 per cent of BJP’s candidates had a criminal case against them. It was followed by Congress with 24 per cent and AAP with 21 per cent.  Around 17 per cent or 326 candidates of all 1,875 candidates have declared criminal cases.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the party's war room in Jaipur on Sunday here to oversee its preparations for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections. Gandhi interacted with the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Central War Room Chairman Shashikant Senthil, Co-Chairman Lokesh Sharma, Jaswant Gurjar and Arvind Kumar. Discussions revolved around ongoing activities and future electoral strategies.

BJP releases "Sankalp Patra", the party's manifesto for Rajasthan to counter Congress' seven guarantees ahead of polls. BJP's manifesto includes a big focus on investigating corruption, investment in tourism sector, and job creation. BJP has also promised to grant Rs 12,000 annually under the PM Samman Kisan Nidhi (up from Rs 6,000). It is speculate that the central government may make this a nationwide promise ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 
 

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 11:10 AM IST

