RS polls: BJP accuses CM Sukhu of violating model code of conduct Shimla

He demanded that his vote should not be counted till a decision in this regard is taken by the election commission

Chaos prevailed when the BJP MLAs led by Jai Ram Thakur went to file the written complaint with the chief electoral officer as they were not allowed to enter the counting station

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Amid counting of votes for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of violating the model code of conduct.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged that Sukhu's helicopter was sent to bring Congress MLA from Sudarshan Babloo from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, which he said, is violation of the model code of conduct.
 
He demanded that his vote should not be counted till a decision in this regard is taken by the election commission.
 
Babloo, who was the last to cast his vote, had fallen ill on Monday.
 
Chaos prevailed when the BJP MLAs led by Jai Ram Thakur went to file the written complaint with the chief electoral officer as they were not allowed to enter the counting station.
 
Later, addressing the mediapersons, Thakur alleged that a helicopter was sent to Hoshiarpur to bring the MLA and the chief minister received him at Shimla and brought him to the polling station. He further alleged that Sukhu influenced the MLA.
 
Thakur also accused the election agent from Delhi of misbehaving with legislators.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

