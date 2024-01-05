Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rajasthan Karanpur Assembly elections: 24.41% voter turnout till 11 am

A voter turnout of 24.41% was recorded in Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly constituency in the first four hours of polling, which began at 7 am, on Friday

election

Representative image

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A voter turnout of 24.41 per cent was recorded in Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly constituency in the first four hours of polling, which began at 7 am, on Friday, officials said.
The voting will continue till 6 pm.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Till 11 am, 24.41 per cent voters had exercised their franchise in Karanpur constituency. This shows that voters are coming to cast their votes despite severe cold and fog, said Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta.
Voting for 199 out of the 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25. The election in Karanpur was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
The Congress has fielded Koonar's son, Rupinder Singh, from the seat. He is pitted against the BJP's Surendra Pal Singh.
The BJP has already inducted Surendra Pal Singh into the cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma as a minister of state (independent charge), a move criticised by the Congress.
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot had called it a "clear violation of the code of conduct and an attempt to influence the voters there".
According to officials, there are 2,40,826 voters -- 1,25,850 men, 1,14,966 women and 10 transgender persons -- in Karanpur assembly constituency.
Of the 199 assembly seats that went to polls in November, the BJP won 115 and the Congress 69.

Also Read

Election for the final seat in Rajasthan Assembly to be held on January 5

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: Voting concludes, sealing of EVMs begins

Chhattisgarh polls 2023 LIVE: Voting ends, 67.34% voter turnout recorded

Mizoram elections: Female voter turnout with 81.25% exceeds male turnout

Chhattisgarh polls: 19.65% voter turnout till 11 am in 70 constituencies

Rajasthan elections: 57% winners with cases won with vote share above 50%

1st time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM on Dec 15

Bhajanlal Sharma named Rajasthan CM; Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa Dy CMs

BJP legislative party meet in Rajasthan on Tues, new CM announcement likely

5 MLAs confined in resort: Vasundhara Raje's son faces row amid CM suspense

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Rajasthan Assembly rajasthan Rajasthan government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateGold Silver Price TodayTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon