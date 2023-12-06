Assets of Chhattisgarh, Telangana MLAs surge; crorepati count rises

The average assets of 24 re-elected members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, 2023, rose by 41 per cent, according to an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

About 80 per cent, or 72 of the 90 winning candidates are crorepatis. In 2018, the figure stood at 76 per cent. The average assets per winning candidates in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 is Rs 5.25 crore compared to Rs 11.63 crore in 2018.

Meanwhile, 19 per cent, or 17 of the 90 candidates, have declared criminal cases against themselves compared to 27 per cent in 2018.