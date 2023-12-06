Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Assets of Chhattisgarh, Telangana MLAs surge; crorepati count rises

Crorepati winning candidates: Out of 119, 114 (96%) are crorepatis, that is with financial assets of Rs 1 crore or more compared to 106 (89%) MLAs five years back

politician wealth rich leader

Archis Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The average assets of  24 re-elected members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, 2023, rose by 41 per cent, according to an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). 

About 80 per cent, or 72 of the 90 winning candidates are crorepatis. In 2018, the figure stood at 76 per cent. The average assets per winning candidates in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 is Rs 5.25 crore compared to Rs 11.63 crore in 2018.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, 19 per cent, or 17 of the 90 candidates, have declared criminal cases against themselves compared to 27 per cent in 2018.

In Telangana, the average assets of 32 re-elected MLAs showed a growth of 71 per cent in 2023. About 96 per cent, or 114 of the 119 winning candidates, are crorepatis as compared to 89 per cent five years ago. The average assets per winning candidate in 2023 is Rs 38.88 crore against Rs 15.71 crore in 2018.

About 69 per cent, or 82 of the 119 winning candidates in the state, have declared criminal cases against themselves compared to 61 per cent in 2018.

Chart

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana elections 2023: 82 of 119 winning candidates have criminal cases

Telangana state administration prepares to welcome new CM Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy named Telangana CM, wait extends for four other states

Meet Revanth Reddy, Congress' man in Telangana and the new likely CM

Telangana Congress' MLAs-elect begin lobbying for ministerial positions

Topics : Telangana Assembly Election Association for Democratic Reforms Wealth report

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon