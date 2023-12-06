Assets of Chhattisgarh, Telangana MLAs surge; crorepati count rises

The average assets of 24 re-elected members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, 2023, rose by 41 per cent, according to an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
About 80 per cent, or 72 of the 90 winning candidates are crorepatis. In 2018, the figure stood at 76 per cent. The average assets per winning candidates in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 is Rs 5.25 crore compared to Rs 11.63 crore in 2018.
Meanwhile, 19 per cent, or 17 of the 90 candidates, have declared criminal cases against themselves compared to 27 per cent in 2018.
In Telangana, the average assets of 32 re-elected MLAs showed a growth of 71 per cent in 2023. About 96 per cent, or 114 of the 119 winning candidates, are crorepatis as compared to 89 per cent five years ago. The average assets per winning candidate in 2023 is Rs 38.88 crore against Rs 15.71 crore in 2018.
About 69 per cent, or 82 of the 119 winning candidates in the state, have declared criminal cases against themselves compared to 61 per cent in 2018.