Sensex (0.50%)
69211.22 + 346.10
Nifty (0.45%)
20779.10 + 92.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.01%)
6698.95 + 0.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.02%)
43911.50 -7.10
Nifty Bank (1.17%)
46975.10 + 543.70
Heatmap

Telangana Congress' MLAs-elect begin lobbying for ministerial positions

Revanth Reddy brought in Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy, an ex-MP from the BJP. The leader is now among the candidates looking for a ministerial position

Congress

Congress (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress' MLAs-elect in Telangana have started lobbying for ministerial berths in the Cabinet through various channels, according to a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report. Gaddam brothers Vivek and Vinod, and Kokkirala Premsagar Rao, representing Chennur, Bellampalli, and Mancherial seats, respectively, are among the leaders reaching out to ensure ministerial positions in the next Telangana cabinet, the report said.

It is important to note that the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief, A Revanth Reddy, brought Vivek, who was earlier a part of the BJP, to Congress, the DC report said. Another Congress MLA-elect, Vedama Bojju, who has won the election for the first time from Khanpur and is known to have close relations with TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy, is hoping to be accommodated in the Telangana Cabinet under the ST community quota.

Also Read: Telangana Assembly Election: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy likely to be next CM
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Other Telangana Congress trying to become ministers in the state include CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Earlier, a proposal on taking the final call on the chief minister for the state was put forward by TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy, who proposed leaving the decision to the central leadership. All the 64 MLAs elect signed the proposal. Now, AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge will take a call on the matter. To this, Congress National President Kharge has called for a meeting with the top leadership of the Congress, which will see leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi in attendance.

Besides this, a report will also be sent to the central leadership by five observers who are collecting views and information in Telangana under the leadership of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The observers are conducting one-on-one meetings with MLAs-elect to seek their views on the chief minister candidate.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

Punish me if Congress wins fewer than 80 seats: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

Telangana Assembly Election: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy likely to be next CM

Telangana Congress leaves decision on CM candidate to central leadership

Owaisi thanks voters after AIMIM secures win in 7 seats in Telangana

Congress Legislature Party to meet in T'gana today to elect new leader

Former Minister Konda Surekha bats for Revanth Reddy as Telangana CM

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Telangana Assembly revanth BJP Telangana BS Web Reports Cabinet Indian National Congress mallikarjun kharge Sonia Gandhi

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon