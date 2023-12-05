Telangana Congress' MLAs-elect begin lobbying for ministerial positions

Congress' MLAs-elect in Telangana have started lobbying for ministerial berths in the Cabinet through various channels, according to a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report. Gaddam brothers Vivek and Vinod, and Kokkirala Premsagar Rao, representing Chennur, Bellampalli, and Mancherial seats, respectively, are among the leaders reaching out to ensure ministerial positions in the next Telangana cabinet, the report said.





Also Read: Telangana Assembly Election: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy likely to be next CM It is important to note that the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief, A Revanth Reddy, brought Vivek, who was earlier a part of the BJP, to Congress, the DC report said. Another Congress MLA-elect, Vedama Bojju, who has won the election for the first time from Khanpur and is known to have close relations with TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy, is hoping to be accommodated in the Telangana Cabinet under the ST community quota.

Other Telangana Congress trying to become ministers in the state include CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Earlier, a proposal on taking the final call on the chief minister for the state was put forward by TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy, who proposed leaving the decision to the central leadership. All the 64 MLAs elect signed the proposal. Now, AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge will take a call on the matter. To this, Congress National President Kharge has called for a meeting with the top leadership of the Congress, which will see leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi in attendance.

Besides this, a report will also be sent to the central leadership by five observers who are collecting views and information in Telangana under the leadership of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The observers are conducting one-on-one meetings with MLAs-elect to seek their views on the chief minister candidate.