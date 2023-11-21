Sensex (0.40%)
Telangana elections LIVE: Reject BRS to ensure development, says Gadkari

Telangana Assembly elections LIVE: BJP has confirmed that PM Narendra Modi and Union HM Amit Shah will campaign in the state for three days each

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

Telangana Assembly Elections LIVE: BJP senior leader and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was in Telangana to campaign for the BJP. Gadkari Attacked the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana over its alleged corruption and dynastic politics, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.. The minister urged the people of Telangana to discard BRS' politics to ensure development in the state. Gadkari addressed a public meeting at Yellareddy Assembly constituency, and alleged, "the Telangana Chief Minister does not care about the youths here. His only concern is on how his son and daughter get employment. This is ‘parivarvaad’ (dynasty) politics".

Check our complete coverage on Telangana elections

BRS Working President and Telangana government IT Minister, K T Rama Rao participated in a party road show on Mondy and promised an extension of the metro line in the state. Rama Rao said, Telangana has been peaceful in the last 10 years with no law and order problems. Irrespective of caste and religion, people from different parts of the country have lived peacefully in the state.

The BJP is preparing to field its top brass to garner votes in Telangana. The party had confirmed that PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah will campaign in the state for three days each and BJP president J P Nadda on separate dates, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Interestingly, Modi, Shah Nadda are scheduled to be in the state on November 25, according to the schedule released by BJP state secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy. Modi will participate in six meetings on November 25, 26 and 27; Shah on November 24, 25 and 28 and Nadda will visit the state on November 23, 25, 26 and 27 and hold ten meetings.

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Jagat Prakash Nadda Telangana Assembly BS Web Reports TRS leaders KCR Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana govt

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

