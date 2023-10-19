close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

Telangana elections: As BRS leaders quit party, Congress makes gains

Congress is organising an aggressive campaign in the state with the TPCC launching a bus yatra in the presence of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

Congress, Congress manifesto

Representative Image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the Telangana Assembly elections approach closer, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is having a tough time keeping its members together. For instance, former BRS MLA M Sudheer Roy and his son Sharath Chandra Reddy, the sitting zilla parishad chairperson for Medchal-Makajgiri, have joined the Congress, a Deccan Chronicle report said.

Moreover, Corporator Niharika Goud of the Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation, several sarpanches, and workers of the BRS also joined the Congress in the presence of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy, the report added.

If this were not enough, former MLC and Telangana state women's finance development corporation chairperson Aluka Lalitha and Bodhan municipal corporation head T Padma also resigned from BRS. The two leaders are also likely to join the Congress shortly.

Amid ongoing instances of defection, MLC K Kavitha has come forward to lead the BRS and has promised to take the party to victory in the Nizamabad urban and Bodhan Assembly segments after the two women leaders left the party. K Kavitha is a sitting MLC of the BRS and CM K Chandrashekhar's daughter. Earlier, she was a Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad during 2014-2019.

Congress is organising an aggressive campaign in the state, with the TPCC launching a bus yatra in the presence of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier, on October 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar announced that the elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30 and the results will be released on December 3.

Also Read

KCR can't get votes without distributing money and liquor: TPCC Chief

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Telangana Assembly elections 2023: A glance at K Chandrashekhar Rao's life

Cong president Kharge targets Telangana CM KCR, PM Modi over false promises

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi doesn't need to worry, says K Kavitha

KTR to Rahul Gandhi's question on jobs, says BRS created over 200,000 jobs

Telangana polls: PM Modi is our Brahmastra, says chief of BJP's OBC Morcha

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Priyanka Gandhi promises 18% quota for SC, 12% for ST in Telangana

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Telangana Rashtra Samithi KCR Indian National Congress K T Rama Rao Telangana Assembly

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon