KTR to Rahul Gandhi's question on jobs, says BRS created over 200,000 jobs

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation of unemployment in the state and claimed that the government had issued 220,000 job notifications and filled 130,000 jobs during their last nine years of rule, an ANI report said.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) would be revamped if needed and job calendars would be released every year to fill up the vacancies, the minister added.

The minister was addressing a public meeting and said that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were coming to the state "with the intention of provoking youth here". Notably, the former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning in the state and is today holding the second stage of the 'Vijayabheri Yatra' in Bhupalpall.

Earlier on Wednesday, at a rally in Mulugu the Congress leader alleged that the BRS and BJP were working together.

KTR also attacked BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar and asked what Sanjay did for the development of Karimnagar. "He did not get a single educational institution nor did he construct one temple in this region."

Praising the BRS government, Rama Rao said, "KCR is a leader who worked for the welfare of all the communities and never did politics in the name of religion." Highlighting the BRS schemes, KTR said that CM KCR introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the upliftment of the Dalit community, increased the reservations of the tribal community from 6 per cent to 10 per cent, set up 1001 Gurukula schools across the state, provided scholarships for students who aspire to study abroad, and resolved water and current problems, the ANI report cited KTR as saying.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9, Monday, announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3. Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.