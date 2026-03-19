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Home / Entertainment / Aadu 3 advance booking: Jayasurya set for biggest opener; details inside

Aadu 3 advance booking: Jayasurya set for biggest opener; details inside

Mithun Manuel Thomas' film "Aadu 3 Part 1: One Last Ride" is expected to have a big impact in theatres across the globe. On March 19, 2026, "Aadu 3" was released

Aadu 3

Aadu 3 advance booking

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

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Shaji Pappan is back, and the chaos promises to be bigger than ever. Aadu 3 hit theatres on March 19, 2026, bringing Jayasurya and director Midhun Manuel Thomas together once again, much to fans’ excitement.
 
According to trade reports cited by Filmibeat, Aadu 3 has seen a steady surge in advance bookings, with its worldwide pre-sales crossing ₹6 crore, as of March 18.
 
The film's impressive advance bookings, which are apparently the greatest ever for a Jayasurya-starring movie, are reflected in this remarkable amount. "Aadu 3" is set for an incredible box office launch in Kerala, catching the interest of both critics and audiences with such a promising start.
 

Aadu 3 advance booking                

Just one day before its premiere, advance booking collections for the movie have skyrocketed, according to trade reports from Filmibeat. According to reports, by the evening of March 18, "Aadu 3" had already raised almost Rs 5.2 crore from pre-sales across the globe. It is anticipated that the figures will reach Rs 6 crore.
 
It is interesting to note that the first weekend advance booking collections are expected to surpass Rs 7 crore. Kerala is still the film's primary market, and it has done remarkably well there. According to reports, advance reservations for Aadu 3 have exceeded Rs 3.25 crore in the state alone. In Kerala, more than 1.95 lakh tickets have already been sold. 

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Aadu 3 cast

The movie has a large ensemble cast in addition to Jayasurya. Key roles are played by actors such as Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, Saiju Kurup, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Baiju, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan. Shaan Rahman wrote the background score and music for the film, and it is anticipated that he will revive the classic BGMs for each character.

Aadu 3 plot

In a recent interview with Club FM, Midhun Manuel Thomas talks about the film’s structure and storytelling. He stated, “Aadu 3 was never planned as a single-part film. That decision was made during the writing stage itself. The story requires extensive world-building, which takes time. Since the narrative unfolds across two timelines, we needed enough space to establish the world properly. Up to a certain point, the story will be told in Part 1, which already runs for two hours and 47 minutes.”
 
The director further added, “The remaining portions of the story will be completed in the second part, and the epic conclusion of Aadu will be made if the audience supports it". With strong advance bookings and an ambitious narrative plan, 'Aadu 3' is all set to open big at the box office.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

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