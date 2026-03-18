Dune 3 trailer: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya return for the final instalment

Warner Bros. and Legendary have unveiled the first-look teaser of Dune 3, the final chapter in Denis Villeneuve’s acclaimed sci-fi saga. The teaser offers a striking glimpse of Arrakis 17 years after the events of Dune: Part Two, setting the stage for an epic conclusion.

In addition to returning cast members Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Javier Bardem, new cast members include Robert Pattinson and Anya Taylor-Joy. Avengers: Doomsday, which also opens in theatres on December 18, 2026, is scheduled to clash with Dune: Part Three at the box office theatrical release.

Inside Dune 3 trailer

Key characters from the franchise, such as Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, and newcomer Isaach de Bankolé, were featured in character posters for the movie that were released a day earlier. At the end of the trailer, Chani (Zendaya) is seen running toward an unseen adversary while bracing herself.

The third instalment, which takes place 17 years after the events of Dune: Part Two, begins with Zendaya's Chani asking Chalamet's Paul Atreides, “If we have a girl, what will we name her?” She adds that if it is a boy, he should be named Leto — after Duke Leto Atreides, Paul’s father — because then “he would have the wisdom of his grandfather”.

After that, the video switches to battle scenes and introduces Pattinson's platinum blond buzz cut persona, Scytale. In a different scene, Paul—who is now wearing a buzz cut as well—climbs a tall plinth overlooking a huge gathering of supporters before taking on an opponent in the desert. He declares, "I’m not afraid to die,” he says, “but I must not die yet."

Fan reactions to Dune 3 teaser

Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote: “Dennis Villeneuve built the GOAT trilogy.” A comment says, “Can we talk about how good the score is? The chant in the background gave me goosebumps from start to end. Hans Zimmer is just a genius, one of the greatest of all time.”

Another wrote, “This looks epic in every sense of the word. Cannot wait for December!” “That chanting from Timothée is the most terrifyingly beautiful thing I’ve ever heard. The Lisan al-Gaib has truly arrived,” stated a comment.

About Dune 3

The third instalment, officially titled Dune: Messiah, adapts Frank Herbert’s follow-up novel and serves as the conclusion to Villeneuve’s trilogy. The first two films — Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024) — together grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide and won eight Oscars. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, the film promises a darker, more introspective end to Paul Atreides’ journey as power, prophecy and consequence collide on Arrakis.