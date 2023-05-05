close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

After Mumbai, Backstreet Boys set to perform in Gurugram's Airia Mall today

The 'OG' boy band also made quite a splash last night as they performed in Mumbai with fans unable to contain their excitement

BS Trends New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Sun Pharma to acquire US-based Concert Pharmaceuticals for $576 million

Sale of residential property in Mumbai touches a five-year high in 2022

Spotify users angry over missing songs from Zee Music as contract ends

Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

M&E sector grows 10% over 2019, crosses Rs 2.1 trn: Ficci-EY report

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Alia Bhatt as debut, Priyanka Chopra make Bollywood proud at Met Gala 2023

Fashion's biggest costume event, Met Gala 2023: All You Need to Know

OTTs and film festivals are breathing new life into documentaries

Topics : Delhi Mumbai Gurugram

First Published: May 05 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt receives nine EoIs for Rs 41,000 cr int'l transhipment port project

port
3 min read

After Mumbai, Backstreet Boys set to perform in Gurugram's Airia Mall today

Photo: PTI
3 min read

Symphony Q4 net profit falls 75% to Rs 16 crore; revenue down 19.7%

Cooling is hot business for Symphony
2 min read

PM Modi to attend Paris's Bastille Day Parade as guest of honour on July 14

Narendra Modi
2 min read

Nexus Select Trust acquires 17 malls; to continue inorganic growth post IPO

malls, retail malls, shopping, business, people
3 min read

Most Popular

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Fed bank
3 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

HDFC
4 min read

Tim Cook sees India at 'tipping point' for Apple as China pivot quickens

Tim Cook greets customers during the opening of the new Apple Saket store in New Delhi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon