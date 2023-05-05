Also Read

Sun Pharma to acquire US-based Concert Pharmaceuticals for $576 million

Sale of residential property in Mumbai touches a five-year high in 2022

Spotify users angry over missing songs from Zee Music as contract ends

Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

M&E sector grows 10% over 2019, crosses Rs 2.1 trn: Ficci-EY report

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Alia Bhatt as debut, Priyanka Chopra make Bollywood proud at Met Gala 2023

Fashion's biggest costume event, Met Gala 2023: All You Need to Know