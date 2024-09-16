Haryana, J-K polls LIVE: Situation of BJP in Haryana is worrisome, says Cong leader Birender Singh

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Chaudhary Birender Singh said the situation of the BJP is worrisome in the Haryana Assembly elections. Singh stated that the BJP's situation in Haryana is concerning, and their strategy of utilizing Prime Minister Modi's appearances throughout the state would be ineffective, as voters have already made their decisions.

The Haryana Assembly elections, for its 90 seats, are scheduled for October 5, with vote counting to take place on October 8.

Regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal' s bail, Singh downplayed its significance, noting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has minimal influence in Haryana. He mentioned AAP's previous alliance with Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, which did not yield favorable results.

On Sunday, Kejriwal announced his intention to resign as Chief Minister in two days, vowing not to resume the position until Delhi's citizens declare him "honest." He suggested that a public vote in his favor would serve as a testament to his integrity, and mentioned the possibility of requesting early elections in Delhi, coinciding with Maharashtra's polls. In a separate development, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda characterized the upcoming Haryana Assembly election as a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP, implying a two-party race.