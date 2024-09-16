The Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles hosted the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Dan and Eugene Levy, a father-son duo hosted the awards ceremony 2024. Actor Anna Sawai made history by becoming the first Asian performer to win the Best Drama Actress Emmy, among other notable accomplishments. She won the esteemed award for her performance in the "Shogun" series.

The Emmy Awards, or the Emmys, are a broad series of awards given to the global television industry for artistic and technical excellence. Throughout the year, there are several annual Emmy Award ceremonies, each with its own set of regulations and categories for awards. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards award is streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.