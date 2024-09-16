Business Standard
Emmys 2024: Know the full list of winners from 'Shogun' to 'Hacks'

The Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles hosted the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. This year, father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy hosted the award event

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Sep 16 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
The Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles hosted the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Dan and Eugene Levy, a father-son duo hosted the awards ceremony 2024. Actor Anna Sawai made history by becoming the first Asian performer to win the Best Drama Actress Emmy, among other notable accomplishments. She won the esteemed award for her performance in the "Shogun" series.
The Emmy Awards, or the Emmys, are a broad series of awards given to the global television industry for artistic and technical excellence. Throughout the year, there are several annual Emmy Award ceremonies, each with its own set of regulations and categories for awards. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards award is streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.
Emmys 2024: Full list of winners 

1. Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show – WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. 

2. Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors — WINNER

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice. 

3. Outstanding scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live. 

4. Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lamorne Morris, Fargo – WINNER

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr. The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. 

5. Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country. 

6. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley. 

7. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

8. Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Fargo

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Lessons in Chemistry. 

9. Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown. 

10. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — WINNER

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show.

11. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, Shogun – WINNER

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show. 

12. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun – WINNER

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses. 

13. Outstanding Drama Series

Shogun – WINNER

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem. 

14. Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear — WINNER

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live. 

15. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear — WINNER

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building.

16. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs.  

17. Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale. 

18. Outstanding Comedy Series

Hacks – WINNER

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows. 

19. Outstanding writing for a drama series

Slow Horses – Will Smith – WINNER

The Crown, Ritz - Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Fallout, The End - Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner

Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover

Shogun, Anjin - Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks. 

20. Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky – WINNER

Abbott Elementary, Career Day - Quinta Brunson

The Other Two, Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider

What We Do In The Shadows, Pride Parade - Jake Bender & Zach Dunn

The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo

Girls5eva, Orlando - Meredith Scardino & Sam Means. 

21. Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd – WINNER

Black Mirror, Joan Is Awful - Charlie Brooker

Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers, You're Wonderful - Ron Nyswaner

Ripley - Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country, Part 6 - Issa Lopez. 

22. Outstanding writing for a variety special

Alex Edelman: Just For Us – WINNER

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

John Early: Now More Than Ever

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool

The Oscars. 

23. Outstanding directing for a drama series

Shogun, Crimson Sky - Frederick EO Toye – WINNER

The Crown, Sleep - Stephen Daldry

The Morning Show, The Overview Effect - Mimi Leder

Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Hiro Murai

Slow Horses, Strange Games - Saul Metzstein

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Beat LA - Salli Richardson-Whitfield. 

24. Outstanding directing for a comedy series

The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer – WINNER

Abbott Elementary, Party - Randall Einhorn

The Gentlemen, Refined Aggression - Guy Ritchie

Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello

The Ms Pat Show, I’m The Pappy - Mary Lou Belli. 

25. Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Ripley - Steven Zaillian – WINNER

Baby Reindeer, Episode 4 - Weronika Tofilska

Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Pilot - Gus Van Sant

Lessons In Chemistry, Poirot - Millicent Shelton

True Detective: Night Country - Issa Lopez.

26. Governors Award – Greg Berlanti

Shogun begs maximum nominations
After winning 14 awards in minor categories at a different event this past weekend, Shogun is now the most honored single season of any show in Emmy history. Shogun has already surpassed Game of Thrones' previous record of 12 Emmys for a drama in a single season with 14 wins in the minor categories. The Crown, a previous drama winner, was by far its biggest opponent this year.


First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

