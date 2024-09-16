The Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles hosted the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Dan and Eugene Levy, a father-son duo hosted the awards ceremony 2024. Actor Anna Sawai made history by becoming the first Asian performer to win the Best Drama Actress Emmy, among other notable accomplishments. She won the esteemed award for her performance in the "Shogun" series.
The Emmy Awards, or the Emmys, are a broad series of awards given to the global television industry for artistic and technical excellence. Throughout the year, there are several annual Emmy Award ceremonies, each with its own set of regulations and categories for awards. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards award is streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.
Emmys 2024: Full list of winners
1. Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show – WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
2. Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Traitors — WINNER
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice.
3. Outstanding scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live.
4. Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lamorne Morris, Fargo – WINNER
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr. The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.
5. Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country.
6. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley.
7. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.
8. Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Fargo
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Lessons in Chemistry.
9. Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown.
10. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — WINNER
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show.
11. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Anna Sawai, Shogun – WINNER
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show.
12. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun – WINNER
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses.
13. Outstanding Drama Series
Shogun – WINNER
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem.
14. Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear — WINNER
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live.
15. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear — WINNER
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building.
16. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs.
17. Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale.
18. Outstanding Comedy Series
Hacks – WINNER
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows.
19. Outstanding writing for a drama series
Slow Horses – Will Smith – WINNER
The Crown, Ritz - Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Fallout, The End - Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner
Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover
Shogun, Anjin - Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks.
20. Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky – WINNER
Abbott Elementary, Career Day - Quinta Brunson
The Other Two, Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider
What We Do In The Shadows, Pride Parade - Jake Bender & Zach Dunn
The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo
Girls5eva, Orlando - Meredith Scardino & Sam Means.
21. Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd – WINNER
Black Mirror, Joan Is Awful - Charlie Brooker
Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers, You're Wonderful - Ron Nyswaner
Ripley - Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country, Part 6 - Issa Lopez.
22. Outstanding writing for a variety special
Alex Edelman: Just For Us – WINNER
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
John Early: Now More Than Ever
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool
The Oscars.
23. Outstanding directing for a drama series
Shogun, Crimson Sky - Frederick EO Toye – WINNER
The Crown, Sleep - Stephen Daldry
The Morning Show, The Overview Effect - Mimi Leder
Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Hiro Murai
Slow Horses, Strange Games - Saul Metzstein
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Beat LA - Salli Richardson-Whitfield.
24. Outstanding directing for a comedy series
The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer – WINNER
Abbott Elementary, Party - Randall Einhorn
The Gentlemen, Refined Aggression - Guy Ritchie
Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello
The Ms Pat Show, I’m The Pappy - Mary Lou Belli.
25. Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Ripley - Steven Zaillian – WINNER
Baby Reindeer, Episode 4 - Weronika Tofilska
Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley
Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Pilot - Gus Van Sant
Lessons In Chemistry, Poirot - Millicent Shelton
True Detective: Night Country - Issa Lopez.
26. Governors Award – Greg Berlanti
Shogun begs maximum nominations
After winning 14 awards in minor categories at a different event this past weekend, Shogun is now the most honored single season of any show in Emmy history. Shogun has already surpassed Game of Thrones' previous record of 12 Emmys for a drama in a single season with 14 wins in the minor categories. The Crown, a previous drama winner, was by far its biggest opponent this year.