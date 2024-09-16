Emmys 2024: FX's Shogun steals the night with record-breaking 18 wins

Anna Sawai, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Shogun", and Hiroyuki Sanada, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. | Photo: PTI

In a night filled with surprises, laughter, and extraordinary moments, FX’s epic Shogun stood out at the Emmy Awards. The notable event of the evening was the groundbreaking victories of Japanese actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, who scripted history by becoming the first-ever Japanese actors to win the prestigious Emmys.

Sanada and Sawai’s wins in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories for Shogun set the stage for a remarkable evening, as the period drama went on to win a staggering 18 awards, including Best Drama Series. Their victories were hailed as a major milestone for representation in television, with both actors expressing deep gratitude for the recognition of their work. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An adaptation of James Clavell’s historical novel set in 17th-century Japan, Shogun earned a record-breaking 25 nominations at this year's Emmys, the most of any series. By the end of the night, it had won 18 awards, surpassing previous records.

Anna Sawai's feat

Anna Sawai became the first Asian performer to win the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series. This was Sawai’s first-ever Emmy nomination and win. In her acceptance speech, she thanked her team and paid an emotional tribute to her mother.

"Thank you, John Landgraf (Shogun producer) and the whole FX team, for believing in our story. Thank you, Justin and Rachel, for believing in me and giving me this role of a lifetime," Sawai said. She concluded by expressing her gratitude to her mother: "Mom, I love you. You are the reason I'm here. This is for all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone."

Hiroyuki Sanada, who portrayed Lord Yoshii Toranaga, also celebrated his first Emmy win for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Shogun's unprecedented success

Initially released as a limited series, Shogun garnered critical acclaim, prompting producers to develop new seasons based on Clavell's original story. At the Emmys, executive producer Justin Marks praised the risk taken in producing such a series, saying, "You guys greenlit a very expensive subtitled Japanese period piece whose central climax revolves around a poetry competition. I have no idea why you did that, but thank you for your faith in this incredible team."

In addition to Shogun's success, the British limited series Baby Reindeer also had a strong showing, winning Best Limited Series, Best Actor, and Best Writing for Richard Gadd, while Jessica Gunning won Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Gadd’s tormentor. The series’ bold storytelling approach was widely praised.