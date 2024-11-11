Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 18 Nominations Week 6: Who will get nominated this week?

Bigg Boss 18 Nominations Week 6: Who will get nominated this week?

Bigg Boss season 18 has been airing on TV since last month with its highly anticipated season on Colors TV. The excitement for the show is high as the contest enters its sixth week

Bigg Boss Season 18

Bigg Boss Season 18

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With its highly awaited season 18 on Colors TV last month, Bigg Boss, the biggest reality program in India, made an exciting comeback to television. Salman Khan hosted the show's big premiere, which introduced 18 well-known celebrities ready to compete in the Bigg Boss challenge. The show is known for its tremendous drama and unexpected turns.
Bigg Boss 18 is streaming on Jio Cinema Premium, with over a month into the season, providing viewers with even more ways to follow the drama developing in the house. Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, and Shilpa Shirodkar are some of the contenders that have captured the attention of audience this season.
 
With competitors heating up and alliances shifting, every contestant is working hard to gain the audience's support in the race for the ultimate Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

Bigg Boss 18 week 6 Nominations 

Bigg Boss will reveal this week's nominations task on tonight's (November 11) episode, following Arfeen Khan's elimination last week. A preview of the nominations task for the sixth week was presented in the precap film that was played after yesterday night's episode.
The current Time God, Vivian Dsena will be given a special power in the latest Bigg Boss 18 teaser. In the challenge, he will play the role of a postman, and other housemates will phone him and suggest additional people to be eliminated this week. 
It is interesting to note that he will have the authority to approve or disapprove the names put up by his fellow candidates. He is seen in the video taking Alice Kaushik's name and turning down Karan Veer Mehra's nomination.

Bigg Boss 18 week 6, 2024: Viral tweet

Seven Bigg Boss 18 contestants will be nominated for eviction this time, according to a social media post that is attracting attention amid all of this. Yes, you read that right! The viral post says, "According to reports #RajatDalal, #DigvijayRathi, #KaranveerMehra, #ChumDarang, #ChahatPanday, #TajindarBagga and #ShrutikaArjun are NOMINATED this week." However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.
 

Also Read

Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 Week 5: Who is lagging in votes? Check early voting results

Bigg Boss Season 18

Bigg Boss Season 18: Check complete list of contestants, and some surprises

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Everything you need to know about Grand Finale

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India 3 | 0 Malaysia in 3rd quarter

Sanjay Bangar's son undergoes harmone replacement surgery

Sanjay Bangar's son undergoes Hormone Replacement Therapy to become Anaya

Topics : Bigg Boss row Bigg Boss Colors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon