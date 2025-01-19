Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss Winners: From Season 1 to 17, here's the complete winners' list

Bigg Boss Winners: From Season 1 to 17, here's the complete winners' list

With each passing year, Bigg Boss has strengthened its place among viewers. Here's the complete list of Bigg Boss winners along with their prize money and runner-up

Bigg Boss complete winner list

Bigg Boss complete winner list

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bigg Boss Winners Full List: Bigg Boss, India's one of the most popular reality shows, has been a cultural phenomenon that began in 2006. Each season brings its unique blend of drama, entertainment, and controversy. 
 
Bigg Boss has never failed to entertain people, especially during the grand finale when it offers unforgettable memories. Some people left a huge impression on viewers with their genuine gameplay and behaviour, while many got trolled.   ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 finale: How to vote for your favourite contestant and more?
 
The show has crowned winners who became household names and won millions of hearts. Here's a look at all the Bigg Boss winners over the years and their remarkable journeys.
 

Bigg Boss: Complete winner list 

Season 1 (2006): Rahul Roy

The first season of Bigg Boss set the tone for what was to come. Bollywood actor Rahul Roy emerged as the winner, charming audiences with his calm and composed demeanour. His victory laid the foundation for Bigg Boss's enduring legacy.
  • Prize Money: Rs 1 crore
  • Runner up: Carol Gracias

Season 2 (2008): Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh Kaushik, who had earlier won MTV Roadies, became the second winner of Bigg Boss. His grounded personality and ability to connect with the audience made him a deserving victor.

Also Read

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 18 finale week: Ex-contestants in house for 2nd press conference

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 18 finale: How to vote for your favourite contestant and more?

Poster of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'

Emergency box office Day 1: Kangana Ranaut-starrer off to a slow start

pocket fm

Pocket FM lays off 75 employees in cost-cutting move, numbers may rise

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar evicted, here are the top six contestants

  • Prize Money: Rs 1 crore
  • Runner up: Raja Chaudhary

Season 3 (2009): Vindu Dara Singh

Actor and son of the legendary Dara Singh, Vindu Dara Singh clinched the title in season 3. His warm personality and entertaining antics won the hearts of both the housemates and the audience.
  • Prize Money: Rs 1 crore
  • Runner up: Pravesh Rana

Season 4 (2010): Shweta Tiwari

Breaking stereotypes, Shweta Tiwari became the first female winner of Bigg Boss in its fourth season. The popular television actress showcased resilience and grace, earning her the coveted trophy.
  • Prize Money: Rs 1 crore
  • Runner up: The Great Khali

Season 5 (2011): Juhi Parmar

Another celebrated television actress, Juhi Parmar, took home the Bigg Boss title in season 5. Her maturity and balanced approach throughout the season won her widespread appreciation.
  • Prize Money: Rs 1 crore
  • Runner up: Mahek Chahal

Season 6 (2013): Urvashi Dholakia

The sixth season saw Urvashi Dholakia, known for her iconic role as Komolika, claim victory. Her straightforwardness and strong personality resonated with the audience.
  • Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh
  • Runner up: Imam Siddiqui

Season 7 (2014): Gauahar Khan

Actress and model Gauahar Khan emerged as the winner of season 7. Her strong opinions and ability to stand up for herself earned her respect both inside and outside the house.
  • Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh
  • Runner up: Tanishaa Mukherji

Season 8 (2015): Gautam Gulati

Season 8 was all about Gautam Gulati, whose charming personality and dedication to the game captivated fans. His journey from an underdog to a winner remains one of the most celebrated in Bigg Boss history.
  • Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh
  • Runner up: Karishma Tanna

Season 9 (2016): Prince Narula

Prince Narula, already a reality TV star, added another feather to his cap by winning season 9. His strategic gameplay and loyal fanbase ensured his victory.
  • Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh
  • Runner up: Rishab Sinha

Season 10 (2017): Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar made history by becoming the first commoner to win Bigg Boss. His relatable personality and grounded nature struck a chord with viewers.
  • Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh
  • Runner up: Bani J

Season 11 (2018): Shilpa Shinde

The eleventh season crowned television actress Shilpa Shinde as the winner. Her journey was marked by her rivalry with co-contestant Vikas Gupta, which kept fans hooked.
  • Prize Money: Rs 44 lakh
  • Runner up: Hina Khan

Season 12 (2019): Dipika Kakar

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar took home the trophy in season 12. Her caring nature and ability to handle challenges with grace made her a favourite.
  • Prize Money: Rs 30 lakh
  • Runner up: S Sreesanth

Season 13 (2020): Sidharth Shukla

The thirteenth season saw Sidharth Shukla, a television heartthrob, claim victory. His dominant gameplay and magnetic personality made him an unforgettable winner. Unfortunately, the actor passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.
  • Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh
  • Runner up: Asim Riaz

Season 14 (2021): Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik won season 14 with her strong opinions and resilience. Her journey showcased her ability to face adversities with determination.
  • Prize Money: Rs 36 lakh
  • Runner up: Rahul Vaidya

Season 15 (2022): Tejasswi Prakash

Actress Tejasswi Prakash emerged victorious in season 15. Her cheerful nature and romantic bond with Karan Kundrra became a highlight of the season.
  • Prize Money: Rs 40 lakh
  • Runner up: Pratik Sehajpal

Season 16 (2023): MC Stan

Rapper MC Stan's unique style and raw authenticity won him the title in season 16. His journey showcased his growth and ability to adapt to challenges.
  • Prize Money: Rs 31.8 lakh
  • Runner up: Shiv Thakre

Season 17 (2024): Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui took home the trophy of Bigg Boss 17, and defeated Abhishek Kumar, the runner-up of the season. Faruqui is also the winner of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup Season 1.
  • Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh
  • Runner up: Abhishek Kumar

More From This Section

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

Frames per second: Revisiting nostalgia, Emergency, and lost revolutions

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 18 finale winner prediction: Who will win this season's trophy?

Paatal Lok season 1 and 2 posters

OTT releases this week: From Paatal Lok Season 2 to The Roshans, and more

Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trends

Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trends: 6 finalists set to compete for coveted trophy

Rifle Club

Rifle Club OTT release: How to watch Anurag Kashyap action thriller online?

Topics : Entertainment Bigg Boss Colors Salman Khan The Great Khali

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon